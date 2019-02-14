UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 7,178 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Australia's Queensland Rail said on Thursday that it expects a rail track hit by flooding this month that has disrupted zinc shipments from major producers like Glencore to be repaired within the next six months. * EASYJET: easyJet Plc said on Wednesday it is in talks with Italy's state-controlled railways Ferrovie and Delta Air Lines Inc about forming a consortium to explore options for the future operations of ailing Italian carrier Alitalia. * BT: A preliminary criminal investigation into an accounting scandal at the Italian unit of British telecom firm BT has alleged that three top executives of the group were aware of bookkeeping fraud at the unit, according to a document prepared by Italian prosecutors. * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: Paddy Power Betfair is to challenge tax bills from Germany and Greece worth a combined 55 million euros (49 million pounds), the bookmaker said on Wednesday. * WHITBREAD: Whitbread will buy back an extra 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) of shares using proceeds from its Costa Coffee sale and aims to double the long-term network potential at its hotels business to more than 170,000 rooms in Britain and overseas. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as soft U.S. inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes this year, while investors were looking for developments in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that potential progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks would improve the global economic outlook, and as China's trade figures including crude imports beat forecasts. * EX-DIVS: BP, Hargreaves, RDS A, Royal Dutch Shell, Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 19.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, as miners gained and upbeat earnings lifted packaging firms DS Smith and Smurfit Kappa, while reports Brexit could be delayed eased some fears of a disruptive no-deal exit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Indivior Plc FY 2018 earnings release MJ Gleeson Plc HY 2019 earnings release Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q4 2018 earnings release Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc FY 2018 earnings release Micro Focus International Plc Preliminary 2018 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)