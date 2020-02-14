Healthcare
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 14

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone and Telecom Italia will have to offer
concessions if they want to win European Union antitrust approval for their plan
to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
    * 5G: British network Three is rolling out 5G mobile to major cities
including London, Glasgow and Birmingham from the end of the month, joining its
larger rivals in offering next-generation services on new 5G-enabled handsets.

    * METALS: Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell, as the
rising death toll from the coronavirus in China dented the demand outlook for
the metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, but set for their first weekly gain
in six weeks on the assumption that major producers will implement deeper output
cuts to offset slowing demand in China caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

    * GOLD: Gold eased from an over one-week peak as risk sentiment improved on
hopes of global measures to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but a
surge in new cases capped bullion's losses and kept it on track for a weekly
gain.
    * London's blue-chip index fell on Thursday after two successive days of
gains, dragged down by exporters which were hurt by a stronger pound as
investors positioned for a higher-spending budget next month under a new British
finance minister.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Segro                    FY Results
 AstraZeneca              FY Results
 RBS                      FY Results
 
