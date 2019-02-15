UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,197 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * TBC BANK: TBC Bank Group Plc said on Thursday that its chairman and vice-chairman have been asked by Georgia's central bank to step down as board members of its unit, TBC Bank, in connection with an ongoing investigation into certain transactions. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May was defeated in a symbolic vote in parliament on her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her negotiating strength in talks with the European Union to secure changes to the agreement. * GOLD: Gold traded in a tight $3 range on Friday as concerns over an economic slowdown supported prices for the safe-haven metal and a firm dollar kept a lid on gains. * OIL: Brent crude oil prices hit 2019 highs above $65 per barrel on Friday, spurred by U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran as well as OPEC-led supply cuts. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, aided by earnings-driven gains in AstraZeneca and Micro Focus, while medical device maker ConvaTec single-handedly contributed to nearly one-third of the midcap index's dip. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc FY 2018 earnings release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc FY 2018 earnings release SEGRO Plc FY 2018 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)