Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2020 / 6:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 18

3 Min Read

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings unveiled plans to cut $100 billion in assets,
slash its investment bank and restructure in the United States and Europe, as it
launched its biggest overhaul in years in a bid to improve returns.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has temporarily suspended cargo liftings
from its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off northwest
Australia while it works to restore production following an electrical trip on
Feb. 2.
    * BHP: Robust iron ore prices drove BHP Group, to its best
result in five years, still slightly off estimates, with the miner saying
containment this quarter of a coronavirus that is spreading around the globe
should limit any economic impact.
    * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd said its Mongolian copper mine project
has submitted a feasibility study to the local government in its bid to secure
domestically sourced power for the East Asian's country's biggest foreign
investment project.
    * TRADE DEAL: Britain will not be threatened into following EU rules in the
future by talk of economic rifts and is ready to trade with the bloc on basic
international terms if needs be, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser
said on Monday.
    * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank is likely to pick acting boss
Daniel Frumkin as its next chief executive, Sky News reported on Monday, citing
an unidentified insider.
    * GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high, spurred by demand for safe-havens
after iPhone maker Apple Inc's revenue warning underscored the financial fallout
of the coronavirus epidemic in China.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering
concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its
effect on oil demand.
    * London's FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as
China's moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed
some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnight's trading.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 InterContinental Hotels               FY Results
 Glencore                              FY Results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below