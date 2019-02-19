Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
higher at 7,228 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser
reported higher-than-expected sales growth on Monday, helped by improvements in
both its health and home and hygiene businesses and lifting its shares to a
two-month high.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays will host more than 100 clinics for small
business customers in March to help them to prepare for Britain's exit from the
European Union at the end of that month, the bank said on Tuesday.
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc posted on Tuesday an increase of 15.9
percent in 2018 profit, as the bank avoided tax writedowns that marred its
results a year earlier and earnings in its key market of Asia grew.
    * GOLD: Gold prices hovered near 10-month highs on Tuesday as optimism
around U.S.-China trade discussions dimmed the dollar's appeal, while palladium
struck a record high on supply concerns.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices hit a three-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by
production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.24 percent lower on Monday, missing out on
a wider optimism surrounding the Chinese-U.S. trade talks that took world stocks
to 2-1/2-month highs.
 Intercontinental Holdings Plc              Full year result
 Bank of Georgia Group Plc                  Full year result
 Lighthouse Group Plc                       Full year result
 Synectics Plc                              Full year result
 HSBC Holdings Plc                          Full year result
 BHP Group Plc                              Half year result
 
 Reporting by Adil Bhat
