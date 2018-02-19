FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points higher at 7,306.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted
approval for expanded use of AstraZeneca Plc's immunotherapy
drug, Imfinzi, to treat non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors can't be
surgically removed.
    * ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining confirmed on Friday it
had begun to value its Tanzanian operations for a potential sale after
expressions of interest from Chinese buyers.
    * BP: British oil major BP, which operates a number of oil and gas
fields in Azerbaijan, plans no maintenance shutdowns of platforms there this
year and intends to advance with new projects, BP's regional president told
Reuters.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain's financial watchdog said it would not
publish the full report into Royal Bank of Scotland Group's treatment of
small businesses, but instead sent a copy of the report to lawmakers on
Friday.
    British lawmakers confirmed on Friday that they had received a confidential
report into Royal Bank of Scotland's alleged mistreatment of small businesses
during the financial crisis.
    * UBER: Taxi service Uber          , battling to retain its licence to
operate in the British capital, said on Friday it would introduce new safety
features, including 24-hour telephone support for riders and
drivers.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Monday, but the increases were limited
as the dollar recaptured some ground after touching its lowest level in more
than three years on Friday.
    * GOLD: Spot gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker U.S. dollar and as
investors looked to hedge against inflation.
    * METALS: London metals started the week lower on Monday as a resurgent
dollar dragged down prices from one-month highs hit the session before and the
Lunar New Year holidays reduced liquidity.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.83 percent at 7,294.95 points on
Friday.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 MJ Gleeson PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Spectris PLC                            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Fidessa Group PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
