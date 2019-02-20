UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures are seen opening down 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday. * FOOTASYLUM: Footasylum Plc said on Tuesday its larger rival JD Sports Fashion Plc has increased its stake in the company to more than 18 percent. * BARCLAYS: Barclays believed deals with strategic investors during the 2008 financial crisis would help to provide a springboard for its international ambitions, the bank's former chairman told a London criminal trial on Tuesday. * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc is planning to cut production at one of its largest copper and cobalt mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by disappointing results from blue-chip heavyweight HSBC and a stronger pound. * OIL: Oil prices hovered near 2019 highs on Wednesday, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, but capped by soaring U.S. production and expectations of an economic slowdown. * GOLD: Gold prices held at 10-month highs on Wednesday, supported by global slowdown concerns and a weaker dollar, with markets eyeing the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes later in the session. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc FY 2018 earnings release Lloyds Banking Group Plc FY 2018 earnings release Hochschild Mining Plc FY 2018 earnings release Intu Properties Plc FY 2018 earnings release Pan African Resources Plc HY 2019 earnings release Glencore Plc FY earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)