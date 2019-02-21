UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore on Wednesday said it would "vigorously contest" a $680 million tax demand from the British authorities linked to transfer pricing. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc said on Wednesday Britain's financial watchdog had imposed a fine of 102.2 million pounds ($133.34 million) in relation to its investigation into the bank's historical financial crime controls. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Thursday it has suspended operations at its Moranbah North coking coal mine in Australia after one worker died and several were injured on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Carnival, GlaxoSmithKline and Imperial Brands will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.16 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,228.62 points on Wednesday, as Lloyds gained after promising to return cash to shareholders and optimism prevailed over China-U.S. trade talks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rights and Issues Investment Trust Full Year 2018 Earnings Hotel Chocolat Group Half Year 2019 Earnings Relx PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Serco Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings RPS Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings McBride PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Wilmington PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Lighthouse Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Barclays PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Centrica PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings BAE Systems PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Anglo American PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Hays PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Kaz Minerals PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Playtech PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Georgia Capital PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Rathbone Brothers PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings TBC Bank Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)