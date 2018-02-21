UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,241.9 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan and its three-year strategy, Sky News reported. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain lawmakers said on Tuesday they have published in full a report by British regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland allegedly mistreated small businesses. * BP: The emergence of self-driving electric cars and travel sharing are set to dent oil consumption by 2040, oil and gas giant BP said, forecasting a peak in demand for the first time. * BHP: Global miner BHP,, seeking to fend off activist investor Elliott Advisors, handed an extra $800 million to shareholders but its share price slid on Tuesday after costs rose and interim results fell short of forecasts. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in U.S. oil production. * GOLD: Gold prices fell further on Wednesday and hit a one-week low as the dollar steadied after a recovery from last week's three-year low, while investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes this year. * METALS: London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar held near one-week highs versus a basket of currencies, with trading volumes in Asia staying lean as Chinese markets remained shut for the Lunar New Year break. * BRITAIN-FARMING: The British government will publish a consultation paper on future agriculture policy "very shortly", Environment Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday, as farmers demanded more clarity on their prospect after the country quits the European Union. * BRITAIN-EU/MARKETS: Britain should not force its regulators into trade-offs between market stability and helping London remain a leading global financial centre after the country leaves the European Union, a top regulator said on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index ended the session flat at 7,246.77 points on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: FirstGroup Plc Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Unite Group Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Barratt Developments Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Capital & Counties Properties Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Plc Lloyds Banking Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Hochschild Mining Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7154 pounds) (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)