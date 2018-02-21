FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 21, 2018 / 5:59 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
lower at 7,241.9 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil a 1
billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan and its three-year strategy,
Sky News reported.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain lawmakers said on Tuesday they have
published in full a report by British regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland
 allegedly mistreated small businesses.
    * BP: The emergence of self-driving electric cars and travel sharing are set
to dent oil consumption by 2040, oil and gas giant BP said, forecasting a
peak in demand for the first time.
    * BHP: Global miner BHP,, seeking to fend off activist
investor Elliott Advisors, handed an extra $800 million to shareholders but its
share price slid on Tuesday after costs rose and interim results fell short of
forecasts.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S.
dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in U.S. oil
production.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell further on Wednesday and hit a one-week low as the
dollar steadied after a recovery from last week's three-year low, while
investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes this year.
    * METALS: London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar held
near one-week highs versus a basket of currencies, with trading volumes in Asia
staying lean as Chinese markets remained shut for the Lunar New Year
break.
    * BRITAIN-FARMING: The British government will publish a consultation paper
on future agriculture policy "very shortly", Environment Minister Michael Gove
said on Tuesday, as farmers demanded more clarity on their prospect after the
country quits the European Union.
    * BRITAIN-EU/MARKETS: Britain should not force its regulators into
trade-offs between market stability and helping London remain a leading global
financial centre after the country leaves the European Union, a top regulator
said on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session flat at 7,246.77 points on
Tuesday. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 FirstGroup Plc                               Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Unite Group Plc                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments Plc                     Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties Properties                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Plc                                          
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hochschild Mining Plc                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com


($1 = 0.7154 pounds)

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.