February 21, 2020 / 5:35 AM / a few seconds ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 21

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 2 points
higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
   
    * HSBC: Unicredit Spa           Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Mustier
has emerged as one of the main external candidates for the top job at HSBC
Holdings Plc         , Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar
with the matter.            
    * RIO: Global Miner Rio Tinto         ,         said its Mongolian copper
unit had begun an international arbitration process, seeking to resolve a
dispute with the local tax authority.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady at a near seven-year high as nervous
investors opted for safe haven assets amid fears about the economic damage from
China's coronavirus epidemic that eclipsed Beijing's stimulus efforts.
            
    * COPPER: London copper is on track for its first weekly decline in three,
as the coronavirus outbreak in top consumer China dented demand for the red
metal, and fanned fears over its spread and impact on the global economy.
            
    * OIL: Oil prices fell amid concerns over fuel demand as the coronavirus
epidemic spread further beyond China, while major crude producers stood pat on
any early action to cut output to support the market.             
    * The blue-chip index         slipped 0.3% on Thursday as Imperial Brands
        tumbled on ex-dividend trading, while most other sectors also traded in
the red with a surge in coronavirus infections in South Korea stoking fears
about a deepening health crisis.             
    
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
