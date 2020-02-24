Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2020 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

2 Min Read

    Feb 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 92 points lower at
7,312 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled himself out
of a switch to European rival HSBC, a source with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Sunday.
    * COUNTRYWIDE/LSL PROPERT SERVICES: Countrywide and LSL Property
Services, two of UK's largest real estate agents, are in talks for an
all-share deal valued at about 500 million pounds ($648.20 million), Sky News
reported on Sunday.
    * OIL: Oil prices tumbled nearly 3% towards a one-week low as the rapid
spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors
fretting about a hit to demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 2% to their highest level since
February 2013, as a spike in infections in several countries outside China
heightened worries about a hit to global economic growth, prompting a flight to
safe havens.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.4% down on Friday as investors
took measures to reduce their exposure to perceived risky assets as the
coronavirus continued to spread, while a buyout offer powered real estate
investment firm Daejan Holdings to an all-time high. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Quartix Holdings          QTX.L    Full Year Results
 Ascential                 ASCL.L   Full Year Results
 Bunzl                     BNZL.L   Full Year Results
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals    DPH.L    Half Year Results
 Finsbury Food Group       FIF.L    Half Year Results
 Tristel                   TSTL.L   Half Year Results
 

    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            


($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below