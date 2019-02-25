Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2019 / 6:14 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

3 Min Read

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points higher at 7,188 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * INTERSERVE: Troubled British support services provider Interserve Plc
 said on Friday it was considering a proposal from its largest
shareholder to reduce debt, weeks after striking a rescue deal with its lenders.

    * PERSIMMON: Britain's housing minister James Brokenshire is pressing
builder Persimmon on how it operates within a public funding scheme for
new house buyers as a review of the scheme comes due, a source close to the
minister said on Saturday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has restarted operations at its
Moranbah North coal facility in Australia's Queensland state, it said on Monday,
after one worker died and several were injured in a collision underground last
week.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on
Chinese goods, while palladium surged to a record high.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains, squeezed by
plentiful supply and U.S. firms in particular increasing exports in competition
with traditional producers from the Middle East in key markets like Asia.

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Friday helped by strength
in miners on growing optimism over global trade talks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Bunzl Plc                                 FY 2018 earnings release
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc                HY 2019 earnings release
 Tristel Plc                               HY 2019 earnings release
 Associated British Foods Plc              Preclose trading statement release
 Goldplat Plc                              HY 2019 earnings release
 Finsbury Food Group Plc                   HY 2019 earnings release
 Hammerson Plc                             FY 2018 earnings release
 Quartix Holdings Plc                      FY 2018 earnings release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below