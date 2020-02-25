London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 25

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 7,178 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * PRUDENTIAL: Hedge fund Third Point amassed a more than $2 billion stake in
Prudential Plc and called on the British insurer on Monday to split into
two companies.
    * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health founder BR Shetty had pledged 7 million of
the company's shares as security for debt, his holding company said on Monday,
adding that the Indian billionaire currently has a 9.81% interest in the UAE
healthcare group.  
    * OIL: Oil rose as investors snapped up bargains after crude benchmarks
dropped almost 4% in the previous session, but fears that the spreading
coronavirus could wreak far greater economic damage than initially thought
capped gains.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased as investors booked profits from a jump to a
seven-year high in the previous session and as equities regained some footing,
but a spike in coronavirus cases outside of China capped bullion's losses. 

    * London's FTSE 100 recorded its worst one-day performance in more than
four-and-a-half years on Monday, in a fall that wiped $65 billion off companies'
market value, as a jump in coronavirus cases outside China set off fears of a
pandemic.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 dotDigital Group PLC         DOTD.L   Half Year 2020 Results
 Morgan Advanced Materials    MGAMM.L  Full Year 2019 Results
 Croda International          CRDA.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 Hammerson                    HMSO.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 Derwent London               DLN.L    Full Year 2019 Results
 Meggitt                      MGGT.L   Full Year 2019 Results
 Manchester United            MANU.N   Q2 2020 Results
 Hotel Chocolat Group         HOTC.L   Half Year 2020 Results
    
