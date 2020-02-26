UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at 6,982 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: A reversal of fortune at two of its businesses has bought new Reckitt Benckiser chief executive Laxman Narasimhan some time after pressure for a break-up of the household goods maker. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is to restructure the bakery operations of its larger stores, with fewer products to be baked in-store, putting 1,816 workers at risk of redundancy, it said on Tuesday. * FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted an accidental leak of confidential information, including the names and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog in 2018 and 2019, on its website. * SHERBORNE INVESTORS/BARCLAYS: Sherborne Investors renewed its campaign for change at Britain's Barclays, in which it is the third biggest shareholder, on Tuesday in a letter criticising its strategy and CEO Jes Staley's links to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. * OIL: Crude prices edged up as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic. * London-listed stocks fell sharply to fresh five-month lows on Tuesday as an increase in coronavirus cases outside China triggered a second day of selling across global markets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Revolution Bars Group RBG.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release AEW UK Long Lease REIT AEWL.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Avast PLC AVST.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Serco Group SRP.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey TW.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Weir Group WEIR.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Unite Group UTG.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Restaurant Group RTN.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Town Centre Securities TOWNT.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Capital & Counties Properties CAPCC.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Rio Tinto RIO.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release William Hill WMH.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release International Personal Finance IPF.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)