Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2020 / 5:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 26

3 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36
points lower at 6,982 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: A reversal of fortune at two of its businesses has
bought new Reckitt Benckiser chief executive Laxman Narasimhan some time
after pressure for a break-up of the household goods maker.
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is to
restructure the bakery operations of its larger stores, with fewer products to
be baked in-store, putting 1,816 workers at risk of redundancy, it said on
Tuesday.
    * FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
has admitted an accidental leak of confidential information, including the names
and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog
in 2018 and 2019, on its website.
    * SHERBORNE INVESTORS/BARCLAYS: Sherborne Investors renewed its
campaign for change at Britain's Barclays, in which it is the third
biggest shareholder, on Tuesday in a letter criticising its strategy and CEO Jes
Staley's links to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
    * OIL: Crude prices edged up as investors covered short positions after
three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the
coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic.   
    * London-listed stocks fell sharply to fresh five-month lows on Tuesday as
an increase in coronavirus cases outside China triggered a second day of selling
across global markets. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Revolution Bars Group           RBG.L    Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 AEW UK Long Lease REIT          AEWL.L   Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Avast PLC                       AVST.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Serco Group                     SRP.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey                   TW.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Weir Group                      WEIR.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Unite Group                     UTG.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Restaurant Group                RTN.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Town Centre Securities          TOWNT.L  Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties Properties   CAPCC.L  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Rio Tinto                       RIO.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 William Hill                    WMH.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 International Personal Finance  IPF.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below