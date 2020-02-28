UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

Feb 28 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 189 points lower at 6,608 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would cancel some flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, as a result of reduced demand for travel to the areas due to coronavirus outbreaks. * NMC Health: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority will investigate NMC Health, the UAE healthcare company said on Thursday, after trading in its shares on the London stock exchange was suspended. * OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand. * London stocks plummeted on Thursday, with both benchmark indexes briefly confirming a correction, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised fears of a global pandemic and crippled risk appetite. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L FY 2019 Results Man Group EMG.L FY 2019 Results Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L FY 2019 Results IMI PLC IMI.L FY 2019 Results Foxtons Group FOXT.L FY 2019 Results London Stock Exchange LSE.L FY 2019 Results Essentra ESNT.L FY 2019 Results Rightmove RMV.L FY 2019 Results IAG ICAG.L FY 2019 Results ConvaTec Group CTEC.L FY 2019 Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)