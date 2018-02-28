UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53 points lower at 7,230 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EUROPEAN INSURERS: The Bank of England will not "go soft" on enforcing European Union capital rules for insurers, but will look at ways to make it easier for new entrants to boost competition in the industry, its deputy governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday. * UK ENERGY: The market share of Britain's big six energy firms of domestic customers in the country fell to a record low in 2017, as smaller rivals lured customers away with cheaper deals, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday. Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, SSE , E.ON, EDF Energy, Innogy's Npower and Iberdrola's Scottish Power. * UK CAR OUTPUT: British car production was flat in January as a rise in exports outweighed a drop in domestic demand, an industry body said on Wednesday. * BUSINESS SENTIMENT: The mood among British consumers and businesses worsened slightly in February, according to surveys on Wednesday that suggested the economy remains on a steady but slow course ahead of Brexit. * Comcast's bid for pay-TV group Sky and strong results from housebuilder Persimmon helped keep Britain's FTSE 100 on an even keel on Tuesday, as investors digested the first public comments from new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,282.45 points. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Taylor Wimpey PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Travis Perkins PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Weir Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Ricardo PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Man Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Informa PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release UBM PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Genus PLC Interim 2018 Earnings Release Jardine Lloyd Thompson Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Group PLC ITV PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Admiral Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)