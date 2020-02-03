Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 3

    Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points
higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc is collaborating with
the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to contribute towards
the effort of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak, GSK and CEPI
said.
    * ECONOMY: British businesses predict the strongest rebound in output in
more than a year over the next three months, after a weak end to 2019, adding to
expectations of a post-election pick-up in the economy, a survey showed on
Sunday.
    * TRADE DEAL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider a looser
trade agreement with the European Union, similar to the bloc's ties with
Australia, rather than follow EU rules to reach a closer deal, a government
source said on Saturday.
    * JUST EAT: Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com on
Friday declared its $7.8 billion takeover of British peer Just Eat
unconditional, though the two companies still need a competition authority's
approval before merging operations.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended their losses on Monday, dragged down by worries
about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a
coronavirus outbreak there.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped after hitting a near four-week high on Monday, as
China's central bank cut reverse repo rates and injected liquidity into markets
to help support the economy hit by a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. 

    * London's FTSE 100 tumbled to a seven-week low on Friday as the first cases
of coronavirus in Britain fanned concerns over the economic impact to the
country, which is set to leave the European Union later in the day.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ocado      OCDO.L    FY Results
 Ryanair    RYA.I     Q3 Results
 
