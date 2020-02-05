UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc publicity describing the budget carrier as a "low-CO2 emissions airline" has been deemed misleading by Britain's main advertising watchdog, which ordered its withdrawal. * MARKS AND SPENCER: Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday that the finance director of its food division, Nick Hewitt, stepped down last month. * AIRLINES: The European Union will consider raising from three hours the minimum flight delay for which passengers can receive financial compensation, a move that could cut airlines' costs, according to a document seen by Reuters. * ECONOMY: The City of London financial district said job relocations to the European Union on Day One of Brexit remained far short of the hundreds of thousands predicted when Britain voted to leave the bloc over three years ago. * OIL: Oil prices climbed more than 1%, boosted by news that OPEC and its producer allies are weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China's fast-spreading coronavirus. * GOLD: Gold prices firmed, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous session, as safe-haven demand was boosted by worries over a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. * UK shares leaped on Tuesday as China's central bank took steps to shore up the economy, easing fears about the global impact of the coronavirus epidemic, while positive corporate reports from blue-chips added momentum. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sappi SAPJ.J Q1 Results Barratt BDEV.L HY Results GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L Q4 Results Redrow RDW.L HY Results Grainger GRI.L Q1 Trading Update Domino's Pizza DOM.L Q4 Trading Update Vodafone VOD.L Trading Update Smurfit Kappa SKG.L FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)