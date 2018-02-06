FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 275
points lower at 7,060 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.     

    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the
25,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) coker at its 225,800-bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery
as part of a planned multi-unit overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations
said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a rout in global equities prompted
investors to seek shelter in safe havens such as gold, although expectations of
more U.S. rate hikes this year weighed on the market.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped by more than 1 percent on Tuesday, extending falls
from the previous session as global financial markets headed south in the wake
of one of the biggest intra-day falls ever registered on Wall Street.

    * METALS: London nickel fell three percent on Tuesday, leading the base
metals complex towards late January lows as "risk off" sentiment soured
sharemarkets and safe-haven buying lifted the dollar.        
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's shoppers carried on spending more on food in
January, reflecting the rise in inflation since the Brexit vote, while they
again cut back on non-essential purchases, a survey showed on Tuesday.

    * The UK blue chip index lost 1.4 percent and is down more than 4.5 percent
year to date on Monday, as worries over inflation and rising bond yields took
their toll on global equity markets and a survey showed Britain's economy slowed
sharply in January.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Babcock International Group PLC               Trading Statement Release
 BP PLC                                        Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Ocado Group PLC                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
