UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,165 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BABCOCK: Britain's Babcock aims to expand its foreign business but will not chase risky growth to resolve a "nightmare" period in which the engineering group's management and stock price came under fire, Chief Executive Archie Bethel said on Wednesday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline Plc forecast 2019 earnings above market expectations as sales of its new shingles vaccine boosted quarterly results, soothing concerns that Britain's largest drugmaker was running out of blockbuster products. * Equinor: Equinor on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings and said output would be stagnant in 2019, sending the oil and gas company's shares down despite a dividend increase and a brighter long-term outlook. * GOLD: Gold fell to a more than one-week low on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar, but worries over slowing global economic growth and the spectre of another U.S. government shutdown kept the safe-haven metal above the key $1,300 level. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories rose and as production levels in the country held at record levels, but OPEC-led supply cuts and Washington's sanctions against Venezuela supported markets. * EX-DIVS: Sage Group will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.45 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent up at 7,173.09 on Wednesday, ending a six-day winning streak, as international heavyweights were pressured by a stronger pound and Ocado slumped after a fire at its flagship distribution centre. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smith & Nephew Q4 Earnings release Tate & Lyle Q3 Trading Statement Compass Group Q1 Trading Statement Beazley Full year results Bellway Q3 Trading Update Cranswick Plc Q3 Trading Statement Superdry Plc Q3 Trading Statement Thomas Cook Plc Q1 Trading Statement