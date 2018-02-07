FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:40 AM / in 9 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 105 points higher at 7,246.2 on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHAZAM: EU antitrust regulators will examine iPhone maker
Apple's acquisition of British music discovery app
Shazam following a request from seven European countries.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors used dips
to accumulate the yellow metal after it dropped more than one
percent to its lowest in over three weeks in the previous
session.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid a share market
recovery and supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories
fell last week, although analysts warned that soaring U.S.
output and a seasonal demand drop could soon weigh on
crude.
    * METALS: London base metals recovered some of the ground
lost in the previous session as global equities bounced back
after days of sharp falls and investors focused on
fundamentals.
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's Brexit-bound economy will grow
faster than previously thought over the next two years, thanks
mostly to strength in the global economy, the National Institute
of Economic and Social Research, said.
    * BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT: Britain said on Wednesday it would
launch a consultation into workplace rights after mounting
criticism from some unions and lawmakers that those in the "gig
economy" are being exploited.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.6 percent at 7,141.4
points on Tuesday, as a violent global sell-off in stock markets
and a spike in volatility shook investors.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Tullow Oil PLC                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC           Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                  Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Rio Tinto PLC                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
