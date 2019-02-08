UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,100 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * PETROFAC: Shares in British oil services firm Petrofac slumped almost 30 percent on Thursday after a former senior executive pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bribery in relation to oil deals in Iraq and Saudi Arabia. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday on worries that a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could worsen global economic slowdown, but a strong dollar put bullion on track for its first weekly loss in three. * OIL: Oil markets fell on Friday, pulled down by an economic slowdown, although supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela provided crude with some support. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.11 percent down at 7093.58 on Thursday,as economic growth concerns resurfaced after the Bank of England joined the European Commission in cutting its growth forecast amid Brexit uncertainty, while tour operator TUI plunged after poor results. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Celtic Plc Half year result Strategic Equity Plc Half year result SSE Plc Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)