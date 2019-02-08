Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 8

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,100 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * PETROFAC: Shares in British oil services firm Petrofac slumped
almost 30 percent on Thursday after a former senior executive pleaded guilty to
11 counts of bribery in relation to oil deals in Iraq and Saudi
Arabia.  
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday on worries that a prolonged Sino-U.S.
trade war could worsen global economic slowdown, but a strong dollar put bullion
on track for its first weekly loss in three.
    * OIL: Oil markets fell on Friday, pulled down by an economic slowdown,
although supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against
Venezuela provided crude with some support.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.11 percent down at 7093.58 on Thursday,as
economic growth concerns resurfaced after the Bank of England joined the
European Commission in cutting its growth forecast amid Brexit uncertainty,
while tour operator TUI plunged after poor results.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Celtic Plc                     Half year result
 Strategic Equity Plc           Half year result
 SSE Plc                        Trading Statement
     * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
  
    
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
