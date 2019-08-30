UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 7,203 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc in mid-September will shut the large crude distillation units at its 275,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas plant for most of the two-month overhaul, said people familiar with operations. * VODAFONE: Vodafone UK is seeking to overturn a move by regulator Ofcom to relax restrictions on how much BT can charge for business fibre connections, saying it will result in higher bills for companies, universities and hospitals. * BREXIT: The opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would trigger an emergency debate in parliament next week to try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal. * GOLD: Gold extended losses from the previous session on Friday and was set to post its first weekly fall in five as positive developments around the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations rekindled investors appetite for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices on Friday were set for their biggest weekly gains since early July, boosted by a decline in U.S inventories and a looming hurricane in Florida, while new signs of trade talks between the United States and China emerged. * London's main index added 1% on Thursday as China's fresh comments on possibly resolving the long-drawn trade spat with the United States lifted investor spirits, while exporter stocks gained as sterling fell after the suspension of parliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)