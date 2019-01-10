UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 6,895 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * MAN GROUP: Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against UK asset manager Man Group Plc and its subsidiaries. * DEBENHAMS: A group of lenders to Debenhams Plc has hired FTI Consulting to advise on restructuring of the British department store group, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: BHP Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * GOLD: Gold prices held near seven-month highs on Thursday as the dollar was pressured by rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady this year, while investors also waited for further news on Sino-U.S. trade talks. * OIL: Oil prices fell by 1 percent on Thursday on swelling U.S. supply, although the mood in global markets was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6906.63 on Wednesday, on hopes of an end to the U.S.-Sino trade row and as a positive update from Taylor Wimpey gave a much-needed boost to house-builders. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco Plc TSCO.L Trading statement Marks & Spencer Group Plc MKS.L Trading statement Moss Bros Group Plc MOSB.L Trading statement Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L Trading statement Robert Walters Plc RWA.L Trading statement Card Factory Plc CARDC.L Trading statement Hilton Food Group Plc HFG.L Trading statement Premier Oil Plc PMO.L Trading statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)