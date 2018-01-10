UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: The administrator of Niki said he would press ahead with an agreed sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new chief executive said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker would have a look at Pfizer Inc's consumer products business, but would not overpay for the asset. * NOBLE GROUP: Noble Group is closing down its London oil desk and winding down its Asia oil operations, sources familiar with the matter said, as heavy losses and high debt force what was once Asia's biggest commodities trader to restructure. * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy looks set for an underwhelming 2018, according to a major survey on Wednesday that showed businesses are in a subdued mood ahead of Brexit. * OIL: Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by OPEC as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that markets may be overheating. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent higher at 7,731 points on Tuesday, as Morrisons led a buoyant retail sector on the back of a well-received Christmas trading update. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Shoe Zone Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey Plc Trading Statement Release Tullow Oil Plc Trading Statement Release Big Yellow Group Q3 2017 Interim Plc Management Statement Release Superdry Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release J Sainsbury Plc Q3 2017/18 Trading Statement Release Pagegroup Plc Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)