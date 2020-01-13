London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,594 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BANKS: Optimism in Britain's financial services sector rose in the last
quarter to snap a four-year decline, with business volumes also predicted to
grow in coming weeks, a survey showed.
    * BANKS: Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods on Sunday said that
Britain's financial sector could face a crackdown by regulators seeking to
enforce their rules more tightly.
    * ASTON MARTIN: China's Geely Automobile Holding is in talks with
Aston Martin management and investors about taking a stake in the luxury
carmaker, according to a source close to the discussions and a report by the
Financial Times.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell as expectations of an interim trade deal signing
between the United States and China boosted the dollar and dented some of
bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady as fears of conflict between the United States
and Iran eased, with investors shifting their focus to this week's scheduled
signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, which could boost economic growth
and demand.
    * METALS: Copper prices rose, ahead of a signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1
trade deal later in the week, although gains were limited as investors exercised
caution in the run-up to macro data announcement from top metals consumer China.

    * British blue-chips shed early gains on Friday as a slide in banks
overshadowed a rise in airlines amid fears of a rate cut. The FTSE 100
ended 0.1% lower after trading most of the session in positive territory.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ferrexpo                   FXPO.L   Q4 Production Results
 Bankers Investment Trust   BNKR.L   FY Earnings Release
 Big Yellow Group           BYG.L    Q3 Trading Statements
 
