London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32
points lower at 6,886 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    FAROE: Faroe Petroleum's Chief Executive Graham Stewart, Chief Financial
Officer Jonathan Cooper and Chief Operating Officer Helge Hammer will resign,
Faroe said on Friday after the company was taken over in a hostile bid
by DNO.
    OPHIR: Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT
 said on Friday it could offer 340 million pounds ($436 million) in
cash for London-listed Ophir, which has assets in south-east Asia. 

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell on expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates this year and as Asian markets
dropped after lacklustre China data reflected a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
    * OIL: China's crude oil imports in December surged nearly 30 percent from a
year earlier to the second highest for a month on a daily basis, Reuters
calculations of customs data showed on Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed FTSE 100 off earlier highs and down
0.4 percent on Friday,singed by a sterling rally on a newspaper report of
cabinet ministers saying that Britain would have to delay its European Union
exit.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Pagegroup PLC                          Trading statement
 Bankers Investment Trust               Full year results 
 JD Sports Fashion PLC                  Trading statement
 Watkin Jones PLC                       Full year results 
 
