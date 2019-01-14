UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points lower at 6,886 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. FAROE: Faroe Petroleum's Chief Executive Graham Stewart, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Cooper and Chief Operating Officer Helge Hammer will resign, Faroe said on Friday after the company was taken over in a hostile bid by DNO. OPHIR: Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT said on Friday it could offer 340 million pounds ($436 million) in cash for London-listed Ophir, which has assets in south-east Asia. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates this year and as Asian markets dropped after lacklustre China data reflected a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * OIL: China's crude oil imports in December surged nearly 30 percent from a year earlier to the second highest for a month on a daily basis, Reuters calculations of customs data showed on Monday. * The UK blue chip index closed FTSE 100 off earlier highs and down 0.4 percent on Friday,singed by a sterling rally on a newspaper report of cabinet ministers saying that Britain would have to delay its European Union exit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pagegroup PLC Trading statement Bankers Investment Trust Full year results JD Sports Fashion PLC Trading statement Watkin Jones PLC Full year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)