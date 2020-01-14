London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady
at 7,618 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Norco, Louisiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after severe weather
disrupted electrical power supply on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
    * LEKOIL: Trading in shares of Nigerian oil company Lekoil was
suspended on the London Stock Exchange on Monday when the company said it had
discovered that an announced $184 million loan agreement with the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA) was fraudulent.
    * GOLD: Gold fell as investors opted for riskier assets after the United
States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim
deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a
preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, the world's top oil
consumers, and on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories.

    * BANKS: International banks have called on the European Union to make its
system for financial market access more transparent and predictable to avoid
hurting markets and consumers.            
    * London's main stock index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as
investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade
deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped
the midcaps outperform.
    
   * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Taylor Wimpey              TW.L     Trading Update
 Pagegroup                 PAGE.L    Q4 Trading Update
 DFS Furniture             DFSD.L    HY Trading Update
 McBride                   MCB.L     Trading Update
 Grafton                  GFTU_u.L   Trading Update
 Boohoo                    BOOH.L    Trading Update
 Watkin Jones Plc          WJG.L     FY Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

