UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Jan 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher at 6,900 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC has settled $250 billion worth of forex trades using blockchain in the last year, it said on Monday, suggesting the heavily hyped technology is gaining traction in a sector until now hesitant to embrace it. *BP Plc: Regulators in the U.S. state of Alaska will investigate all of the oil and natural gas wells operated by BP Plc at its Prudhoe Bay oil field after the release of a small amount of crude oil and gas from a well that had earlier been shut. * OIL: Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday amid supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook capped gains. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar on the back of concerns over slowing global growth, but well supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates this year. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent lower at 6855.02 on Monday, as disappointing exports data from China rekindled fears of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, and investors braced for a crucial vote on the country's divorce from the EU. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ophir Energy Plc Trading Statement Spire Healthcare Group Plc Trading Statement Provident Financial Plc Trading Statement Hays Plc Trading Statement Genel Energy Plc Trading Statement Ashmore Group Plc Trading Statement Games Workshop Group Plc Half year results Big Yellow Group Plc Trading Statement Watkin Jones Plc Full year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat)