Bonds News
January 15, 2020 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15

3 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
lower at 7,616 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TECH SECTOR: Investment in Britain's tech sector surged 44% to a record
$13.2 billion pounds in 2019, accounting for a third of all European funding and
exceeding the total in France and Germany combined, the UK government's Digital
Economy Council said.
    * DELIVEROO: Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it was complying with a
regulatory order that has effectively barred it from lending money to UK food
delivery group Deliveroo since June, rebutting a Bloomberg report that Amazon
had made such an offer.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever's Ben & Jerry's said it does not deceive consumers by
saying it used milk and cream from "happy cows" to make its ice cream, and that
an environmental advocate's lawsuit claiming otherwise should be dismissed.

    * FLYBE: Regional airline Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British
government promised to review taxation of the industry and shareholders pledged
more money to prevent its collapse.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on concerns that the Phase 1 trade deal between
the United States and China, the world's biggest oil users, may not boost demand
as the U.S. intends to keep tariffs on Chinese goods until a second phase.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty
about the effectiveness of the U.S.-China deal after a top U.S. official said
tariffs on Chinese goods would stay.
    * London's main index ended a choppy Tuesday session with slight gains, as
investors looked towards the signing of the Phase 1 deal, while betting firms
lost ground after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Persimmon               PSN.L    Trading Update
 Diploma                 DPLM.L   Q1 Trading Update
 Hochschild Mining       HOCM.L   Q4 Production Results
 Vistry Group            VTYV.L   Trading Update
 Tullow Oil              TLW.L    Trading Update
 Ashmore                 ASHM.L   Q2 AUM Statement
 Provident Financial     PFG.L    Q4 Trading Update
 
      TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below