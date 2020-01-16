Bonds News
January 16, 2020 / 5:51 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

3 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points at 7,631 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    
    * LEKOIL: A consultancy firm that allegedly arranged a fraudulent $184
million loan announced by Nigerian oil company Lekoil Ltd said on
Wednesday that it welcomed an investigation into the matter.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady after the United States and China signed a
preliminary trade deal, as investors worried that a number of sore issues
remained unresolved between the world's two top economies.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose after the signing of the trade deal that sets the
stage for a surge in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S.
crude inventories fell more than expected.
    * METAL: Copper prices fell on investor doubts that the U.S.-China deal
would improve metals demand.
    * EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, Compass Group and SSE Plc
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 2.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations [ID:
nL8N29I1MR]
    * London's main share index rose slightly on Wednesday, hours before the
sealing of the U.S.-China trade deal, though sentiment was tempered when
Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods would not be rolled back immediately.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Whitbread                    WTB.L    Trading Update
 Hays                         HAYS.L   Q2 Trading Update
 Genel Energy                 GENL.L   Trading & Operations Update
 Wood Group                    WG.L    Trading Update
 N Brown                      BWNG.L   Q3 Trading Update
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals       DPH.L    Trading Update
 Associated British Foods     ABF.L    Q1 Trading Update
 Halfords                     HFD.L    Q3 Trading Update
 Rio Tinto                    RIO.L    Q4 Operations Review
 Workspace Group              WKP.L    Q3 Statement
 Pearson Plc                  PSON.L   Q4 Trading Statement
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below