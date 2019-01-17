Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points lower at 6,839 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.   
    
    * PATISSERIE: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc
said on Wednesday that it hired global consulting firm KPMG to assess options as
it tries recover from an accounting scandal that cast doubt on the company's
future.    
   * GOLD: Palladium rose to a record high on Thursday on lower supply and
increasing demand for the metal used in auto catalysts, while a firmer dollar
offset expectations of a pause in the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle,
keeping gold steady.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as U.S. crude production quickly
approached an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day (bpd) just as worries
about weakening demand emerge.
    * EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, Compass Group and SSE Plc
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 2.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.47 percent lower at 6862.68 on Wednesday,
as a stronger pound lured investors toward cheap domestic companies and away
from exporters after Prime Minister Theresa May's heavy Brexit defeat, while
weak results weighed on Pearson.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Sage Group Plc                          Trading Update
 Workspace Group Plc                     Trading Update
 SSP Group PLC                           Q1 Trading Update
 Associated British Foods Plc            Trading Update
 Chemring Group Plc                      Full year results
 N Brown Plc                             Q3 Trading Update
 Whitbread Plc                           Q3 Trading Update
 Experian Plc                            Q3 Trading Update
 Mr Price Group Plc                      Q3 Trading Update
    
