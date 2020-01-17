London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points higher at 7,623 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * RIO: Rio Tinto posted a 3% drop in iron ore shipments in
2019 as the Anglo-Australian miner's operations faced disruptions due to cyclone
and a fire at a port facility.
    * IAG: IAG's British Airways flights can pump out more carbon
emissions per passenger than rival airlines on certain routes, according to the
consumer group "Which?"
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower, on track to post its worst week in two months, as
positive U.S. economic data and optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal
boosted appetite for riskier assets and dented some of bullion's allure.

    * OIL: Oil prices were steady as reports of sluggish economic growth in
China, the world's biggest crude importer, raised concerns about future fuel
demand and countered optimism from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal
earlier in the week.
    * METAL: London copper traded little changed after falling in the previous
two sessions ahead of the release of data from China that is expected to show
that growth in the world's second-biggest economy slowed in 2019.
    * Underwhelming trading updates from Pearson Plc and Whitbread Plc
 broke a three-day winning run for London's main index on Thursday, while
investors exercised caution amid a lack of clarity on some elements of the
U.S.-China trade deal.
    
   
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    Experian        EXPN.L             Q3 Trading Update
 Premier Foods      PFG.L              Q3 Trading Update
   Workspace        WKP.L       Q3 Interim Management Statement
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
