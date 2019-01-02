London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

    Jan 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 futures          were down 0.8 percent ahead of
the cash market open on Wednesday.
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Britain's Ophir Energy Plc          said on Monday it is in
discussions for a possible all-cash takeover offer with a unit of Indonesia's
Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT          .             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday on demand for safer investments amid
falling equity markets and concerns over the outlook for global economic growth.
            
    * OIL: Oil markets dropped by around 1 percent in 2019's first trading on
Wednesday, pulled down by surging U.S. output and concerns about an economic
slowdown in 2019 as factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer,
contracted.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6728.13 on Monday, as a
strong pound pulled down exporter shares, offsetting U.S. President Donald
Trump's positive comments on the U.S.-China trade dispute.             
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
