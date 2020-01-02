UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 2

Jan 2 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25 points to 7,568 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GSK: Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sanofi SA are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

* VAPING: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would bring his divided nation back together next year when Britain leaves the European Union, telling Britons they were set for a “fantastic year and a remarkable decade”.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group suffered an outage on Wednesday that left customers of its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland operations unable to access accounts online for several hours.

* OIL: Oil prices kicked off the new year higher on Thursday as warming trade relations between the United States and China eased demand concerns, while rising tensions in the Middle East fuelled worries about supply.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar hovered near a six-month low hit on New Year’s Eve amid bets U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Tuesday, as traders booked year-end profits after the index’s best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms such as BAT and AstraZeneca lower.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)