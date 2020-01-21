London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32
points lower at 7,619 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: BHP Group,, the world's biggest miner, maintained
its forecasts for full-year iron ore and thermal coal output, despite production
of the latter being hit by the Australian bushfires.
    * STAGECOACH: British transport company Stagecoach is taking the
government to court after it was excluded from bidding for rail contracts, in
the latest clash between a private company and the state in the troubled rail
franchising system.
    * SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: London-listed Savannah Petroleum told Reuters
on Monday it would consider oil and gas acquisitions in Nigeria
opportunistically, calling a purchase completed late last year the starting kit
for further expansion.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased as investors appeared to shrug off earlier supply
concerns following a force majeure declared by Libya on two major oilfields amid
a military blockade.
    * IRONORE: Steel futures in China slipped after four straight sessions of
gains on concerns over slowing housing demand and the potential economic fallout
from an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus in the country.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a two-week high as the virus outbreak stoked
fears of a wider epidemic that could hamper economic growth, sparking a sudden
bout of risk aversion and sell-off in Asian stocks.
    * Recurring fears of a hard Brexit and bets that the Bank of England will
cut interest rates hit London's FTSE 100 on Monday, while premium tonic water
maker Fevertree endured its worst day ever.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SSP Group       SSPG.L   Q1 Trading Update
 IG Group        IGG.L    HY Results
 Cairn Energy    CNE.L    Operational Update
 Joules Group    JOUL.L   HY Results
 Dixons           DC.L    Trading Update
 Carphone                 
 easyJet         EZJ.L    Q1 Trading Update
 
