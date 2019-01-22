UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points lower at 6,949, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RPC GROUP: Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker RPC Group for more than $3.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. * EDDIE STOBART: Eddie Stobart Logistics is starting a rail service from the London port of Tilbury to Daventry, where major retailers, including Amazon have distribution centres, as uncertainty rises over Brexit. * ACCROL: British tissue products supplier Accrol Group Holdings said on Monday that the UK financial watchdog had started an investigation into the company relating to statements it made in 2017. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, hovering near three-week lows touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, even as concerns about a global slowdown mounted. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a spreading global economic slowdown stoked concerns over future fuel demand. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.03 percent up at 6970.59 on Monday, as industrials were comforted by Prime Minister Theresa May's presentation to parliament of her European Union divorce deal Plan B, even as a stronger pound weighed on the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Group Plc Trading Statement Accrol Group Holdings Plc Half year result Velocity Composites Plc Full year result Dixons Carphone Plc Trading Statement Cairn Energy Plc Trading Statement easyJet plc Trading Statement IG Group Holdings Plc Half year result Pets at Home Group Plc Trading Statement Close Brothers Plc Trading Statement (Reporting by Adil Bhat)