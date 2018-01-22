FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 5:21 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 13
points lower at 7,717.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto        ,          will set up a new office in the
Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, separate from its Oyu Tolgoi mine division, to
focus on exploration and building local ties.             
    * BARCLAYS: U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has invested more than
$1 billion in Britain's Barclays Plc         , the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.             
    * GKN/MELROSE: GKN        , the British engineering company trying to fend
off a hostile bid from Melrose Industries         , increased its sales forecast
for its electric driveline unit on Sunday, saying it had won significant
contracts from major global automakers.             
    * BHP/ANGLO AMERICAN/GLENCORE: The largest union at Cerrejon, Colombia's top
thermal coal mine, will begin a 10-day voting period this weekend to decide
whether to strike following failed salary and benefit negotiations with the
company, the head of the union said on Saturday. Cerrejon, a joint venture
equally owned by BHP Billiton        , Anglo American         and Glencore
        , produces about 37 percent of coal in Colombia, the world's
fifth-largest exporter of the mineral.             
    * DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone's        CEO has quit Britain's largest
electricals and mobile phone retailer to run the Boots chain in the country,
Dixons said on Friday.             
    * IWG: The UK's Takeover Panel has extended the deadline for a consortium of
companies to make an offer for British office firm IWG Plc         until 1700
GMT on Feb. 2.             
    * RBS/CARILLION: The Royal Bank of Scotland         on Friday announced a
range of measures for individual customers hit by the collapse of construction
outsourcing company Carillion         .             
    * KIER/CARILLION: British construction and services company Kier Group
        said on Friday that it was now a 50/50 joint venture partner with
Eiffage           on the contract to help build Britain's High Speed 2 railway.
All 51 Carillion employees, working on the CEK HS2 joint venture had been
offered the opportunity to join Kier-Eiffage with continuous service being
maintained, Kier said.                           
    * BRITAIN/GAMBLING: The stake on gambling machines in British betting shops
is set to be cut to two pounds ($2.77) to tackle the risks that the terminals
can pose to problem gamblers, the Sunday Times reported, citing an ally of new
culture secretary Matt Hancock.                
    * SERCO/CARILLION: Serco Group Plc         Chief Executive Rupert Soames
said the government had played a part in the collapse of Carillion by forcing
companies to take huge risks when carrying out public services, The Telegraph
reported. bit.ly/2BiLSJ1
    * CARILLION: Labour has warned that the crown representatives who are
supposed to police public sector suppliers such as the failed construction
company Carillion Plc          face potential conflicts of interest, as its own
research showed that several hold external directorships and one is a Tory
donor, the Guardian reported.  bit.ly/2mZFbXH
    * IQE: Marshall Wace, the hedge fund that cashed in on Carillion's fall, has
made a big bet against IQE Plc        , a supplier for Apple         . Marshall
Wace has a 3.8 percent short position in IQE, a Financial Conduct Authority
disclosure showed.    
    * BREXIT: Britain must stay in a comprehensive customs union with the
European Union in order to preserve trade in its biggest markets after Brexit,
the business lobby group CBI said on Sunday.             
    * BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday Britain would be
able to have a bespoke deal with the European Union after Brexit, one of Prime
Minister Theresa May's objectives.             
    * BREXIT: Britain wants to have a comprehensive trade deal with the European
Union as well as a defence pact in place once its leaves the bloc, Prime
Minister Theresa May said in remarks published in a German newspaper on
Saturday.             
    * BRITAIN MOTOR INSURANCE: The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance
policy fell 1.3 percent on average in Britain in the fourth quarter from the
previous quarter, though premiums rose 8 percent for full-year 2017, a survey
said on Monday.             
    * BRITAIN INFLATION: British households turned gloomier about their finances
in January as their expectations about future inflation hit a near four-year
high and they relied more on borrowing, according to a survey which underscored
the strain on many consumers.             
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Monday, pushed higher by comments from Saudi
Arabia that cooperation between oil producers who are currently withholding
supplies would continue beyond 2018.             
    * COPPER: London copper on Monday edged higher from the $7,000 level that
has marked support so far this year, as an upbeat mood among Japanese
manufacturers added to a brightening picture for global metals demand.
            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Monday amid a softer dollar as the U.S.
government shutdown due to a funding impasse unnerved investors.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,730.79 on Friday, as
strong metals prices boosted miners and investors sought out makers of consumer
staples following fresh evidence of a slowdown in consumer spending.
            
($1 = 0.7213 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
