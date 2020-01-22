London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19
points higher at 7,630 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: FAR Ltd said it signed a binding agreement with
Glencore Plc to market the Australian company's share of crude oil from
its Sangomar Field in Senegal.
    * LLOYDS: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group plans to scale down its
foreign exchange business by the end of the year, stung by low profitability and
rising competition from its rivals, three sources familiar with the matter said.

    * VODAFONE: Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has left the entity that
manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital
currency, Libra Association said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the dollar firmed and investors played down
any immediate impact on the global economy from the outbreak of a new
coronavirus in China.
    * COPPER: London copper prices hovered around a two-week low after
inventories climbed by a third and the coronavirus outbreak spread further
across the world.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased, extending declines as the International Energy
Agency (IEA) forecast a market surplus in the first half, helping ease concerns
about disruptions that have slashed Libya's crude output.
    * London's FTSE 100 suffered its worst day in two weeks on Tuesday as the
spread of the coronavirus curbed risk appetite and oil prices fell sharply,
while jobs data eased some bets of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of
England.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 J D Wetherspoon    JDW.L    Q2 Trading Update
 Antofagasta        ANTO.L   Q4 Production Results
 Close Brothers     CBRO.L   Trading Update
 WH Smith           SMWH.L   Christmas Trading Update
 Energean           ENOG.L   Q1 Trading Update
 Pets at Home      PETSP.L   Q3 Trading Update
 Sage Group         SGE.L    Trading Update
 Burberry           BRBY.L   Q3 Trading Update
 
        
