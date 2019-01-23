Apparel & Accessories
January 23, 2019 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16
points lower at 6,885 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays has warned nearly 300 staff they
could face redundancy or relocation from its Millshaw Court call centre in
Leeds, northern England, following unspecified "changes to its business."
  
   * PATISSERIE: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc on
Tuesday appointed audit firm KPMG as administrators after it was unable to renew
its bank facilities in the aftermath of an accounting scandal.     
   
   * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, after rising the most since
Jan. 9 the day before, on demand for safe-haven assets amid concerns over the
slowing global economy along with uncertainty about the trade dispute between
the United States and China.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday on hopes that increased Chinese
spending would stem an economic slowdown that is showing signs of spreading and
has been weighing on financial markets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.99 percent down at 6901.39 on Friday, as
renewed global economic slowdown worries sparked a sell-off across the U.S.,
Asian and European markets and a stronger pound weighed, while easyJet surged
following its results.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Brewin Dolphin Plc                  Trading Statement
 Harwood Wealth Plc                  Full year results
 Computacenter Plc                   Trading Statement
 WH Smith Plc                        Trading Statement
 Marston's Plc                       Trading Statement
 Burberry Group Plc                  Trading Statement
 J D Wetherspoon Plc                 Trading Statement
 

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
