UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,563 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BANKS: Britain's regulators should have a formal role after Brexit to keep the financial sector globally competitive and less prone to "gold-plating" international norms, an industry think tank said. * JOBS: British employers offered their staff a median annual pay settlement of 2.2% in the three months to December, down from 2.6% in the three months to November, industry data showed. * SHELL: Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas has signed a deal with French energy group Total for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, the African producer said on Wednesday. Nigeria LNG is a joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Shell, Total and Eni. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not expect the European Union to offer Britain worse post-Brexit trade terms than it has offered to other trading partners. * OIL: Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks, sliding more than 1% on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China may lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the SARS epidemic nearly 20 years ago. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as cautious investors awaited a policy decision by the European Central Bank due later in the day, although mounting concerns over a virus outbreak in China provided a floor under prices. * No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday. * London's FTSE 100 recorded its longest losing streak since early December as a strengthening in sterling triggered by strong manufacturing sentiment data weighed on dollar earners, while travel group TUI slid on more Boeing woes. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Anglo American AAL.L Q4 Production Results Computacenter CCC.L Trading Update CMC Markets CMCX.L Q3 Trading Update Fevertree FEVR.L FY Trading Update Daily Mail & General Trust DMGOa.L Q3 Trading Update ASOS ASOS.L Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)