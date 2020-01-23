London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 23

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,563
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BANKS: Britain's regulators should have a formal role after Brexit to keep
the financial sector globally competitive and less prone to "gold-plating"
international norms, an industry think tank said.
    * JOBS: British employers offered their staff a median annual pay settlement
of 2.2% in the three months to December, down from 2.6% in the three months to
November, industry data showed.
    * SHELL: Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas has signed a deal with French energy
group Total for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, the African
producer said on Wednesday. Nigeria LNG is a joint venture between the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation, Shell, Total and Eni.

    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not expect
the European Union to offer Britain worse post-Brexit trade terms than it has
offered to other trading partners.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks, sliding more than 1%
on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China may lower fuel
demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the SARS epidemic nearly 20
years ago.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as cautious investors awaited a policy
decision by the European Central Bank due later in the day, although mounting
concerns over a virus outbreak in China provided a floor under prices.

    * No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday.
    * London's FTSE 100 recorded its longest losing streak since early December
as a strengthening in sterling triggered by strong manufacturing sentiment data
weighed on dollar earners, while travel group TUI slid on more Boeing woes.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Anglo American                AAL.L     Q4 Production Results
 Computacenter                 CCC.L     Trading Update
 CMC Markets                   CMCX.L    Q3 Trading Update
 Fevertree                     FEVR.L    FY Trading Update
 Daily Mail & General Trust   DMGOa.L    Q3 Trading Update
 ASOS                          ASOS.L    Trading Update
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
