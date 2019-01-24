Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2019 / 5:56 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

2 Min Read

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
lower at 6,840 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.            
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar declined due to concerns
the prolonged U.S. government shutdown will limit economic growth at the same
global growth is slowing as well.
    * OIL: Oil prices declined on Thursday amid lingering concerns over slowing
global economic growth that may limit fuel demand and after a surprise build in
U.S. crude inventories.
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend this week.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.85 percent down at 6842.88 on Wednesday,
as fresh worries about global economic growth weighed on oil stocks, while a
stronger pound also pulled down multinational stocks, with Metro Bank losing
over a third of its value after missing profit forecasts.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
      
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Kier Group Plc                        HY Trading Statement
 Kaz Minerals Plc                      Q4 production report
 FevertreeDrinks Plc                   Trading Statement
 CMC Markets Plc                       Interim statement
 St. James's Place Plc                 Trading Statement
 PayPoint Plc                          Trading Statement
 MHP SE Plc                            Trading Statement
 Daily Mail and General                Trading Statement
 Restaurant Group Plc                  Trading Statement
 NCC Group PLC                         Half year results
 Benchmark Holdings Plc                Full year results
 Haynes Publishing Plc                 Half year results
  
 

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat)
