UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 44 points higher at 7,552 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * JUST EAT: Britain's competition watchdog will probe Takeaway.com's buyout of Just Eat, possibly delaying completion of the multi-billion dollar deal to create one of the world's largest meal delivery companies. * COPPER: London copper edged higher on after the World Health Organization (WHO) said a new coronavirus outbreak in top metals consumer China is not yet a global emergency, but prices were set for their biggest weekly drop in 17 months. * GOLD: Gold edged lower after the World Health Organisation stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, though prices were still on track to post a weekly gain. * OIL: Oil prices were steady, but on track for a fall of up to 5% for the week on growing concern that fuel demand will weaken as the spread of a respiratory virus from China that has killed 25 so far dents travel and darkens the economic outlook. * UK shares lost roughly 1% on Thursday as worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus from China forced dealers to dump risky assets, while financial stocks tumbled across the board after the European Central Bank kept interest rates at a record low level. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marston's MARS.L Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)