London Market Report
January 28, 2020 / 6:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

3 Min Read

    Jan 28 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,412
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
     
    * GBP: The British pound edged lower on Monday as markets await this week's
Bank of England decision on interest rates, which many analysts see as too close
to call.
    * SKILL SHORTAGE: Britain needs a new body dedicated to filling skill
shortages in financial services as tech lures away talent and Brexit increases
uncertainty, a government-commissioned report said on Tuesday.
    * 5G: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers on Tuesday to
decide whether to allow the use of equipment made by China's Huawei          in
Britain's future 5G mobile network.
    * NICE: Britain's healthcare cost agency, The National Institute for Health
and Care Excellence (NICE), on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson &
Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's
healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost
effectiveness.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as rising concerns over
the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil futures fell for a sixth session on Tuesday as the spread of a
new virus in China and several countries raised concerns about a hit to economic
growth and oil demand.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 2.3% on Monday as the
coronavirus spread globally with death tolls more than tripling from last week,
spooking investors about the potential financial hit to travel and China-exposed
companies.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
    
 Ingenta                                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Aukett Swanke Group                    Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release
 Plutus Powergen                        Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Inspired Energy                        Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 McCarthy & Stone                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Hunters Property                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Crest Nicholson Holdings               Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release
 Pentair                                Q4 2019 Earnings Release
 Euromoney Institutional                Trading Statement Release
 Investor                               
 PZ Cussons                             Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Saga                                   Trading Update Release
 A.G.Barr                               Q4 2019 TradingStatement Release
 Virgin Money UK                        Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below