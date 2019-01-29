Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points higher at 6,760 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SAINSBURY: Britain's food supply could be seriously disrupted if it leaves
the EU without a deal, a lobby group representing Sainsbury's, Asda
, McDonald's, KFC and other firms said on
Monday.
   * UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it has acquired The Laundress, a
New York-based line of detergent and cleaning products, as it aims to expand its
reach in high-end home care products.
    * GOLD: Gold prices hit a more than seven-month high on Tuesday as investors
shun riskier assets on worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after
the U.S. Justice Department charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL
with fraud.
    * OIL: Oil prices crept up on Tuesday after Washington imposed sanctions on
Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a step set to severely curb the OPEC
member's crude exports to the United States.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.91 percent down at 6747.10 on Monday, as
yet more downbeat data from China and U.S. bellwether Caterpillar's weak
forecast unnerved investors, while Ocado outshone after a report of a deal with
Marks & Spencer.
