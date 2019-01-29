UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,760 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SAINSBURY: Britain's food supply could be seriously disrupted if it leaves the EU without a deal, a lobby group representing Sainsbury's, Asda , McDonald's, KFC and other firms said on Monday. * UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it has acquired The Laundress, a New York-based line of detergent and cleaning products, as it aims to expand its reach in high-end home care products. * GOLD: Gold prices hit a more than seven-month high on Tuesday as investors shun riskier assets on worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the U.S. Justice Department charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL with fraud. * OIL: Oil prices crept up on Tuesday after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a step set to severely curb the OPEC member's crude exports to the United States. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.91 percent down at 6747.10 on Monday, as yet more downbeat data from China and U.S. bellwether Caterpillar's weak forecast unnerved investors, while Ocado outshone after a report of a deal with Marks & Spencer. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Filtronic Plc Half year result Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Half year result Intermediate Capital Group Plc Trading Statement PZ Cussons Plc Half year result Royal Mail Plc Trading Statement Domino's Pizza Group Plc Trading Statement Royal Mail Plc 9 Months Trading Update UDG Healthcare Trading Update Nostrum Oil & Gas Q4 Operational Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)