UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points at 7,649.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ICAG: A group representing airline passengers has taken legal action to shift insolvency proceedings for budget airline Niki to Austria from Germany, in a move that could endanger the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain's IAG. * RYANAIR: Ryanair recently applied for a British air operating licence in a move it said on Tuesday may be required to keep its small domestic UK service operating in the event of a hard Brexit. * UBS/FCA: A former junior UBS trader, who is challenging a plan by Britain's regulator to ban him from financial services over Libor-related conduct, is alleging in a London court this week that his actions were sanctioned and mandated by managers. * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.5 percent lower at 7,648.10 points on Tuesday, slightly underperforming European peers, with dollar-earning exporters hit hardest as sterling rose. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Next Plc Christmas Trading Update