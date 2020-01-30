Advanced Medical Equipment
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 30

    Jan 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 41 points on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday director Euleen Goh would take
over as its deputy chair from May 20.
    * FERROVIAL: Spanish engineering and construction firm Ferrovial, owner of London's
Heathrow Airport, plans to sell mature assets and buy into water infrastructures and Latin America's
electricity grids, company executives said on Wednesday.
    * WOODFORD: Investors in the collapsed equity income formerly run by British money manager Neil
Woodford will get 75% of the value of the fund in their first pay-out, its administrator said on
Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell as the death toll from the new virus in China climbed to 170 and more
airlines cancelled flights to the country's major cities, while rising U.S. crude inventories added to
the negative tone.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's remarks that the
new coronavirus outbreak could impact China's economy in the short term boosted the safe-haven metal's
appeal.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Wednesday after a steep sell-off earlier this
week on rising fears over the impact from the coronavirus, though the bounce lost some punch as oil
majors dipped alongside crude prices on U.S. stockpile data.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ingenta                 INGI.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 TalkTalk                TALK.L     Q3 Trading Update
 Evraz                   EVRE.L     Trading Update
 Kaz Minerals            KAZ.L      Q4 Production Update
 Shell                   RDSa.L     Q4 Results
 Centamin                CEY.L      Q3 Trading Update
 Aukett Swanke Group     AUK.L      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                                
 Newmark Security PLC    NWMS.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Best Of The Best PLC    BOTB.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Cambria Africa PLC      CMBC.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Inspired Energy PLC     INSEI.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Hunters Property PLC    HUNT.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Rank Group PLC          RNK.L      Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Renishaw                RSW.L      Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC   SJP.L      Q4 2019 New Business Announcement
 Angle                   AGLE.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Ashley House PLC        ASH.L      Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Scancell Holdings PLC   SCLP.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Unilever                ULVR.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
                                    
 Diageo                  DGE.L      Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
                                    
 BT Group                BT.L       Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release
                                    
 3i Group                III.L      Q3 2020 Performance Update
                                    
 Mitie Group PLC         MTO.L      Q3 2020 Trading Update
 Intermediate Capital    ICP.L      Trading Statement Release
 Group PLC                          
 Paragon Banking Group   PAGPA.L    Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Finsbury Growth &       FGT.L      Full Year 2019 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Earnings Release
 Income Trust PLC                   
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:    
 Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru
