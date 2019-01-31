Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 31

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points higher at 6,956 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * LLOYDS: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is to cut a further 490
jobs as deep cost-cutting by high street banks continues to bite.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held near eight-month highs hit in the
previous session, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve paused
its monetary tightening cycle, putting bullion on course for its fourth straight
monthly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday, pushed up by lower
imports into the United States amid OPEC efforts to tighten the market, and as
Venezuela struggles to keep up its crude exports after Washington imposed
sanctions on the nation.
   * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend this
week.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.58 percent up at 6,941.63 on Wednesday,
after a sharp fall in sterling overnight when British lawmakers voted down a
proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal"
Brexit.  
      
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Rank Group Plc                     Half year result
 Alumasc Group Plc                  Half year result
 Premier Veterinary Plc             Full year result
 Unilever Plc                       Full year result
 Diageo Plc                         Half year result
 BT Group Plc                       Trading Statement
 Dairy Crest Group Plc              Trading Statement
 3i Group Plc                       Q3 Trading Statement
 Britvic Plc                        Trading Statement
 Ergomed Plc                        Full year result
