January 31, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,584.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BP: BP has made two new oil and gas discoveries in the UK North
Sea, it said on Wednesday, giving new impetus to its plans to boost production
in the ageing basin into the middle of the century.
    * RBS/FCA: Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will publish in
full a report it commissioned on how Royal Bank of Scotland treated
small businesses.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring business did not turn
around the "vast majority" of small businesses it worked with, Chief Executive
Ross McEwan said on Tuesday in response to lawmakers' questions.
    * SHAFTESBURY: Shaftesbury's top investor intends to vote down three
resolutions that would authorise directors to allot shares, the property company
that owns large chunks of London districts Soho and Covent Garden said in a
statement on Tuesday.
    * AUGMENTUM/IPO: Augmentum Management, a Lord Rothschild-backed British
venture capital firm, is planning to raise as much as 125 million pounds
($176.75 million) from a London stock market listing to put towards a new fund,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
    * BRITAIN CARS: British car production fell last year for the first time
since 2009 and investment slumped by a third as uncertainty over Brexit cut
domestic demand and companies' new spending plans, an industry body said on
Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN/CHINA TRADE: Britain is seeking a free-trade agreement with China,
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday as she flew to the country for
talks with Chinese leaders, adding that more should be done immediately to open
up market access for British firms.
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 1.1 percent at 7,587.98 points on
Tuesday, in line with a broader slide among European markets, as investors took
profits on miners and banks, so-called cyclical sectors which have enjoyed a
strong start to 2018.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        Britvic                       Q1 2018 Trading Statement
        SSE Plc                       Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 Dairy Crest Group PLC              Interim Management Statement
       Centamin                          2017 Final Results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
